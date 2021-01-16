Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) to Post -$2.61 EPS

Analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.67). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($4.65) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($6.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($9.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.67) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos acquired 350,000 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

MGEN stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

