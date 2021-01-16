Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,694. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

