Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. Sunworks reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunworks.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

SUNW opened at $11.36 on Friday. Sunworks has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $188.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

In related news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $480,712.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sunworks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter worth $183,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

