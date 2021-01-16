Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $87.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial is focused on improving its product line and providing value-added services to its wide customer base. The company’s focus on driving operational excellence, maintaining a reliable supply chain and cost-control measures are likely to be beneficial in the quarters ahead. Applied Industrial intends to strengthen its competence on the back of acquisitions. Its shareholder-friendly policies will also work in its favor. In the past three months, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, for fiscal 2021, the company refrained from providing projections due to the pandemic-related uncertainties. Sales in the fiscal second quarter are expected to decline 13-14% year over year. Moreover, high debt levels can be detrimental in the quarters ahead. In addition, foreign exchange headwinds might adversely impact its performance.”

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.00.

AIT opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 98,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

