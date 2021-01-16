Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Hold

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,812 shares of company stock worth $7,025,162. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

