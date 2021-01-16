Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Sell

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

DRRX stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.45 million, a P/E ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 1,073,699 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter worth $2,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DURECT by 588.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 635,879 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 476.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 402,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

