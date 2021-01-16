Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRTA. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Forterra has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $19.83.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Forterra during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forterra by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

