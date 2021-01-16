Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.37 million, a PE ratio of 357.23 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,554 shares of company stock worth $321,073 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $64,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

