Zacks Investment Research Downgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

LJPC opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 32.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 39.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

