Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Sell

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Thursday

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEB. Bank of America upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

PEB stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,473,000 after buying an additional 581,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

