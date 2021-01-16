Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

Sientra stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra in the third quarter worth $46,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

