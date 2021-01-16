Zacks Investment Research Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NYSE:AZRE opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. Equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.