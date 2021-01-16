Zacks Investment Research Lowers Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada expects attributable royalty and stream sales from mining assets to be near the high end of its guidance of 475,000 to 505,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) in 2020. Suspension of operation at Candelaria mine due to labor strikes will impact part of the gold and silver deliveries in fourth-quarter 2020. Resurgence of COVID-19 cases might lead to further mine suspensions and the guidance might not be achieved. Its energy assets are likely to underperform this year due to low oil prices in the earlier part of the year. Nevertheless, the rally in gold prices this year and focus on cost management will drive its results. The company’s strong liquidity position will help it navigate through this turbulent period. Earnings estimate for the company’s ongoing quarter and full year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $162.79.

FNV opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

