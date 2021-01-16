Zacks Investment Research Lowers GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOCO. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

