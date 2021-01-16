Zacks Investment Research Lowers Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

