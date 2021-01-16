Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

OMP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $502.43 million, a P/E ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 2.69.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

