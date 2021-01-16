Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUBY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

RUBY opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.