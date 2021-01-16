Zacks Investment Research Lowers Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) to Hold

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swire Pacific (SWRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.