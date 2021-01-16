Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) to Hold

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC., formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japan-based holding company. Through its subsidiaries and associated companies, the Company is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses. The Company is also engaged in the security investment consultation, investment trust management, derivative, temporary staffing and real estate management businesses. This company became Japan’s first publicly owned holding company that completely integrated life and non-life insurance operations. Their objective is to become one of the world’s preeminent insurance groups within the next 10 years. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tokio Marine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

TKOMY stock opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tokio Marine has a twelve month low of $36.34 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tokio Marine will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

