Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Airgain alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.95 million, a PE ratio of -87.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. Equities analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.