Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.66.

Shares of EGLE opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $250.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

