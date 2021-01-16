Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FUPBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

