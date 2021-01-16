Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,028.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,843 shares of company stock worth $1,265,821. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,822,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after buying an additional 337,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,143,000 after buying an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after buying an additional 177,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

