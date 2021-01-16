Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) to “Hold”

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $410.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.69 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oil States International by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Oil States International by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

