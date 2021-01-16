Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

