Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $53.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.80.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 63,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 329,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after purchasing an additional 66,726 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 100,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

