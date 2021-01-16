Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,200 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.6 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDSF opened at $107.50 on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.