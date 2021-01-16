ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $129.73 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058866 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.00519526 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00044773 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.67 or 0.04268968 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013260 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016122 BTC.
About ZB Token
ZB is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZB Token is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
Buying and Selling ZB Token
ZB Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
