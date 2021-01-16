ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $129.73 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.00519526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.67 or 0.04268968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016122 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token's total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens.