ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $15,693.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00284024 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00066605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00034587 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,090,419 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

