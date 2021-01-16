Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0637 on Top Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $213.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00302938 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000742 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 1,094.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000146 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00160028 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003404 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.