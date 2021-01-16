ZINC (ZINC) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Top Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. ZINC has a market cap of $78,955.17 and $14.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00504989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.10 or 0.04183343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016136 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

