Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 400 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 400 price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZURN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 453.10 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 398.46.

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

