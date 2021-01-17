$0.08 EPS Expected for Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Global.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

HGBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Heritage Global in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Heritage Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,969. Heritage Global has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $104.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

