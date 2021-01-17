-$0.16 EPS Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 362,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,273. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

