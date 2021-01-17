$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Natus Medical’s earnings. Natus Medical posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Natus Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Natus Medical.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Natus Medical’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTUS shares. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 185,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.46 million, a P/E ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 153,481 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 130,239 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 75,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

