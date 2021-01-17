$0.25 EPS Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.45 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,713. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

