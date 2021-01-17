$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.35. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on IRWD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 112,015 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

IRWD traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 1,728,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

