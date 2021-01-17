$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Shares of URBN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $2,560,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $2,431,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

