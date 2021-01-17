$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Chegg reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

Chegg stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.77. 2,003,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,264. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -488.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $104.82.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Chegg by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 228.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Chegg by 88.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after acquiring an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Chegg by 70.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

