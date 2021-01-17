$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million.

SFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

SFST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,207. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $372,283. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 441.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

