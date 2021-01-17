-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.72). Nine Energy Service posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 111,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,632. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

