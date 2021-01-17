$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $501,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the third quarter valued at $31,766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Navistar International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in Navistar International by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 538,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after acquiring an additional 395,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Navistar International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Navistar International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAV opened at $43.92 on Friday. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 399.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.