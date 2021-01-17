16,354 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after purchasing an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

