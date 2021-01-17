2,695 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of QUS opened at $105.04 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $64.57 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.23.

