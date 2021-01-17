$287.94 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $287.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.80 million to $314.90 million. Welbilt reported sales of $381.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.18. 1,115,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.50 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

