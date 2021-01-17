$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce sales of $3.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $13.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.83 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

TEL stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of -412.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

