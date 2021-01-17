$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year sales of $15.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

Adobe stock opened at $458.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.50 and its 200-day moving average is $474.08. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

