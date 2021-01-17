$330.53 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report sales of $330.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.53 million and the lowest is $317.40 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $256.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

