3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 36.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:DDD opened at $28.25 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

