$413.41 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will announce sales of $413.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $412.60 million. AAR reported sales of $553.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. AAR has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,885 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in AAR by 362.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. FMR LLC increased its position in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.